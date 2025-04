Throughout the war, many people have been skeptical about how long Ukrainian society could hold up before inevitably collapsing under Russian pressure. After three full years of war, there are no signs of discord or the looming collapse of the unity of the Ukrainian people. After his public dressing-down by Trump in the Oval Office, Zelensky’s popularity only increased. But is the real picture more nuanced than this? What processes are unfolding right now inside Ukraine?