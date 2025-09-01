Calibrating China Ties - Indonesia

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Join Ian Chong in conversation with Korea University's Sung Eun Kim and Seoul National University's Injoo Sohn as they examine how Seoul navigates Beijing's political pressure, manages Korean Peninsula stability, and reconciles competing demands from Washington while serving its own national interests in an increasingly polarized region.