Calibrating China Ties – Japan

by Chong Ja IanAkira Igata, and Ayumi Teraoka
Published on June 12, 2025

In this episode, Ian Chong, a nonresident scholar with Carnegie China, discusses how Japan seeks to navigate its complex economic and security ties with the People’s Republic of China. Japan’s economy has become deeply integrated with that of the PRC over decades of globalization and cooperation remains important, but mounting concerns about coercion, pressure, and tension over regional territorial disputes are currently driving a more cautious Japanese approach.

Joining Ian are two specialists on Japan. Akira Igata is a project lecturer at the Economic Security Intelligence Lab, Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Tokyo. Ayumi Teraoka is a fellow with the Columbia-Harvard China and the World Program and an incoming assistant professor at the Brandeis University.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

