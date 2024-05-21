Podcast

A Blueprint for India’s State Capacity Revolution

by Milan Vaishnav and Karthik Muralidharan
Published on May 21, 2024

Over the last five years, Milan has interviewed authors of big books, that have brought innovative new ideas to the India policy debate.  And he’s also interviewed authors of lengthy books. On the show this week, he sits down with an author who’s written a big book in every sense of the term.

It is no stretch to say that Accelerating India’s Development: A State-Led Roadmap for Effective Governance is one of the most important books written about the political economy of India’s development. Over 600 pages and 200 pages of notes, it takes readers on an exhaustive deep dive of India’s governance challenges, especially in delivering essential public services. The book draws on a wealth of research and practical insights to offer actionable, evidence-based strategies for reforms.

The author of this new book is the economist Karthik MuralidharanKarthik is the Tata Chancellor’s Professor of Economics at the University of California San Diego.

He is one of the most prolific economists of his generation and his works spans public finance and development economics, with a focus on education, health, welfare, and public service delivery.

Milan and Karthik discuss the book’s origin story, Karthik’s framework for thinking about state capacity, and how to change the incentives of politicians and bureaucrats. Plus, the two discuss some of the book’s big ideas, ranging from data collection to public sector contracting and cash transfers.

Episode notes:

