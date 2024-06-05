Podcast

Decoding the 2024 Indian General Elections

by Milan VaishnavSunetra Choudhury, and Rahul Verma
Published on June 5, 2024

We’ve finally come to the end of the 46-day Indian general election. And we have a surprising result which many experts did not see coming. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to secure a single-party majority in the Lok Sabha in what is being interpreted as a major setback.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did, however, win a majority and is set to form a new government on June 8th under Modi’s leadership. The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping, in turn, performed much better than expected, winning 233 seats—a massive increase from 2019.

On today’s podcast, we bring you a conversation that Milan recorded with two of India’s leading political experts: Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor of the Hindustan Times, and Rahul Verma, Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi.

The trio spend an hour digging into the nitty gritty of these election results. They discuss the BJP’s stumbles, the INDIA alliance’s keys to success, and what the election tells us about national issues like the economy and Hindu nationalism. Plus, the three discuss what the we can expect from the new NDA government.

If you’re interested in the video of the conversation, you can find it on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/live/JfhZEAclHv4

Episode notes:

1. Milan Vaishnav, “Looking back before looking ahead in 2024,” Hindustan Times, June 5, 2024.

2. Sunetra Choudhury, “As Cong nears 100 seats, Kharge makes overtures to NDA parties, works the phone,” Hindustan Times, June 4, 2024.

3. Rahul Verma, “Elections that reminded netas, people are the boss,” Times of India, June 5, 2024.

4. “India Elects 2024,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

DemocracySouth Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Grand Tamasha

  • podcast
    The Reactionary Spirit in America—and Abroad

    Journalist Zack Beauchamp joins Milan this week to explore the emergence of a new style of authoritarianism in the United States and its global spread, the center of his new book, "The Reactionary Spirit: How America's Most Insidious Political Tradition Swept the World."

  • podcast
    Kishore Mahbubani and the Asian Century

    Kishore Mahbubani brings his decades of experience as a diplomat and strategic analyst to the podcast this week to share key lessons from his storied life and career with Milan, drawing on his memoir, Living the Asian Century: An Undiplomatic Memoir.

  • podcast
    The Indian Economy's Many Possible Futures

    Author of the Indus Valley Annual Report Sajith Pai joins Milan to dive into India's macroeconomy, as well as the country's innovation sector and its ability to become an AI powerhouse.

  • podcast
    India and the Reordering of Transatlantic Relations

    How do straining transatlantic relations impact India’s engagement with Europe? Tara Varma joins Milan to share her perspective on recent developments in EU-India relations and the changing global order.

  • podcast
    How India Engages the World

    Scholar & foreign policy analyst Dhruva Jaishankar joins Milan to share his perspective on India's foreign engagement, drawing on findings form his new book "Vishwa Shastra: India and the World."