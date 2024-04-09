Is India Ready to Launch?

This week's episode is a special edition of Grand Tamasha-- tune in as India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar joins Carnegie's President Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar for a fireside chat on the future of U.S.-India relations.
Journalist Rahul Bhatia shares the latest on his new book exploring Aadhar, India's biometric identification program, and its wide-reaching impacts on Indian democracy and society.
Milan Vaishnav welcomes Sanjay Kumar, co-director of India's premier public opinion research organization, to recap the results from India's 2024 general elections with findings from this year's National Election Study.
Ashley J. Tellis joins Milan Vaishnav for the premiere of Grand Tamasha's 12th season to reflect on the Biden administration's handling of U.S.-India relations and the challenges at hand for the next presidential administration.
Leading author and thinker Gucharan Das joins Milan Vaishnav for Grand Tamasha's season finale. Das shares his personal journey to becoming a liberal, which largely mirrors India's own democratic struggle.