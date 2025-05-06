Recovering the Lost Indosphere

His new book, The Golden Road, highlights India’s often forgotten role as a crucial economic fulcrum, and civilizational engine, at the heart of the ancient and early medieval worlds. It tells the story of the forgotten Indosphere and its multiple legacies.

To talk more about his new book, William joins Milan from our studio in Washington, D.C. They discuss the reasons the Indosphere has been obscured from history, the alluring narrative of the Sinocentric “Silk Road,” and Buddhism’s extraordinary journey around the world. Plus, the two discuss the deep penetration of the Hindu epics into Asia, India’s scientific and mathematical discoveries, and whether an Indian mindset of cultural absorption and synthesis can be recovered.