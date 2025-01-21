Podcast

Understanding the Delhi Education Experiment

by Milan Vaishnav and Yamini Aiyar
Published on January 21, 2025

One of the most talked about policy experiments in India in recent memory is the reform of government schools in the city-state of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Under the leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi government has implemented an innovative program to equip students with foundational literacy and numeracy. But while these reforms are much discussed, they have been surprisingly under-studied. A new book by the scholar Yamini Aiyar tries to remedy this gap.

Yamini’s new book, Lessons in State Capacity from Delhi's Schools, draws on three years of ethnographic research where she and a team of colleagues were embedded in a cluster of schools across the national capital.

Yamini is currently Visiting Senior Fellow at the Saxena Center for Contemporary South Asia and the Watson Institute at Brown University. Many of our listeners will know her from her work with the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi, where she served as President from 2017 to 2024.

To kick off season thirteen of Grand Tamasha, Yamini joins Milan on the show this week. They discuss Yamini’s decade-long adventure studying India’s public schools, the core elements of the Delhi education model, and the mysterious ways in which the India bureaucracy operates. Plus, they discuss whether the Delhi experiment can travel beyond the national capital.

Episode notes:

1. “How Bureaucracy Can Work for the Poor (with Akshay Mangla),” Grand Tamasha, March 29, 2023.

2. Yamini Aiyar and Shrayana Bhattacharya, “The Post Office Paradox: A Case Study of the Block Level Education Bureaucracy,” Economic & Political Weekly 51, no. 11 (2016).

3. Lant Pritchett, “Is India a Flailing State?: Detours on the Four Lane Highway to Modernization,” HKS Faculty Research Working Paper Series RWP09-013, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, 2009.

4. Devesh Kapur, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, and Milan Vaishnav, Rethinking Public Institutions in India (New Delhi: Oxford University Press, 2017).

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Grand Tamasha

  • podcast
    Grand Tamasha's Best Books of 2024

    Grand Tamasha is gifting listeners a bonus episode to close out season 12! Listen as Milan shares the top books of 2024 on Indian politics and policy, whose authors have also appeared on this season of the podcast.

  • podcast
    Populism, South Asian Style

    Adnan (Dann) Naseemullah and Pradeep Chhibber sit down with Milan to discuss their new book "Righteous Demagogues: Populist Politics in South Asia and Beyond," a close look into the origins of populism in South Asia.

  • podcast
    Party Instability and Political Violence in India

    Political scientist Aditi Malik joins Milan Vaishnav to share findings from her new book, Playing with Fire: Parties and Political Violence in Kenya and India, which explores the link between party instability and political violence, comparing instances of violence in Kenya and India.

  • podcast
    Muslims in the New India

    Milan welcomes scholar Hilal Ahmed joins the show to discuss his new book, "A Brief History of the Present: Muslims in New India," a nuanced perspective on India's Muslim community using political science, theory, and history.

  • podcast
    The Truth About the "Foreign Hand" in India

    Paul McGarr joins Milan Vaishnav to discuss the history of foreign intelligence operations in India and their domestic implications, drawing on McGarr's new book, Spying in South Asia: Britain, the United States, and India’s Secret Cold War.