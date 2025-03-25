Podcast

Kishore Mahbubani and the Asian Century

by Milan Vaishnav and Kishore Mahbubani
Published on March 25, 2025

Kishore Mahbubani is widely regarded as one of Asia’s most well-known diplomats, commentators, and strategic analysts. Having grown up in poverty in Singapore in the 1950s, however, there was nothing preordained about Mahbubani’s success.

But over the course of the second half of the twentieth century, he would go on to become one of the most recognizable and revered diplomats of his generation.

Mahbubani served in Cambodia, Malaysia, and the United States. He was Permanent Secretary at the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs and twice served as the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. He later served as founding dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Mahbubani chronicles his life journey in a new memoir titled, Living the Asian Century: An Undiplomatic Memoir.

Mahbubani’s journey mirrors Singapore’s own metamorphosis and the book sheds equal light on Mahbubani’s life as it does the Asian country’s own improbable evolution.

To talk more about the book, Kishore Mahbubani joins Milan on the podcast this week. They discuss Kishore’s childhood poverty, his “Indian soul,” and his lifelong interactions with former Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. Plus, Milan and Kishore discuss the explosion of cultural self-confidence in Asia and what this means for the emerging world order.

Episode notes:

1. [open access] Kishore Mahbubani, The Asian 21st Century (Springer, 2022).

2. Kishore Mahbubani, “It’s Time for Europe to Do the Unthinkable,” Foreign Policy, February 18, 2025.

3. Tony Chan et al., “America Can’t Stop China’s Rise,” Foreign Policy, September 19, 2023.

4. Kishore Mahbubani and Lawrence H. Summers, “The Fusion of Civilizations: The Case for Global Optimism,” Foreign Affairs (May/June 2016).

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Grand Tamasha

  • podcast
    The Reactionary Spirit in America—and Abroad

    Journalist Zack Beauchamp joins Milan this week to explore the emergence of a new style of authoritarianism in the United States and its global spread, the center of his new book, "The Reactionary Spirit: How America's Most Insidious Political Tradition Swept the World."

  • podcast
    The Indian Economy's Many Possible Futures

    Author of the Indus Valley Annual Report Sajith Pai joins Milan to dive into India's macroeconomy, as well as the country's innovation sector and its ability to become an AI powerhouse.

  • podcast
    India and the Reordering of Transatlantic Relations

    How do straining transatlantic relations impact India’s engagement with Europe? Tara Varma joins Milan to share her perspective on recent developments in EU-India relations and the changing global order.

  • podcast
    How India Engages the World

    Scholar & foreign policy analyst Dhruva Jaishankar joins Milan to share his perspective on India's foreign engagement, drawing on findings form his new book "Vishwa Shastra: India and the World."