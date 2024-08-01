Podcast

Ajay Shah on Union Budget 2024: Fiscal Policy and Economic Challenges

by Suyash Rai and Ajay Shah
Published on August 1, 2024

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Suyash Rai is joined by Ajay Shah, economist and co-founder of the XKDR Forum, to explore the complexities of India's fiscal policy and the current economic challenges. Shah brings his extensive experience and insights from his roles as an advisor to the Ministry of Finance and as a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

What are the implications of the union budget for 2024–25? What are the strategic choices underlying fiscal deficit management? How can broader institutional and policy reforms drive sustainable growth in India?

EPISODE NOTES

The episode provides an in-depth analysis of the structural challenges that led to the slowdown in private investment in India from 2011, highlighting the impact of policy uncertainty, weak rule of law, and central planning on business confidence. Ajay Shah advocates for broader policy reforms that enhance the institutional environment, making it more conducive to private sector participation in the economy.

He also discusses the strategic importance of fiscal discipline in the context of India's economic challenges. He emphasizes the need for a prudent approach to deficit management, arguing that a flexible fiscal policy, which adapts to economic cycles, is more suitable for India than rigid deficit targets. The discussion also explores the role of infrastructure investments, questioning whether the current government-led infrastructure push effectively addresses the deeper issues of private sector investment and economic growth.

Additionally, Shah touches upon the ongoing debate around tax policy, particularly the potential overhaul of India's direct tax code and the implications of capital gains taxation. He underscores the importance of aligning tax policy with the broader goal of promoting capital formation and economic growth in India.

How can India balance fiscal discipline with the need for economic growth? What are the underlying reasons for the private sector's reluctance to invest in India? How can tax policy reforms contribute to India's economic objectives?

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

