Bridging East and West: India’s Pursuit of Stability Amid China, Russia, and U.S. Dynamics

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Rudra Chaudhuri engages in an in-depth conversation with Vijay Gokhale and D. B. Venkatesh Varma on India’s evolving diplomatic landscape amid complex global shifts. They discuss recent developments in India-China relations, including limited re-engagement efforts along the border following the BRICS Summit. The conversation also covers India’s diplomatic positioning in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its expanding partnership with the United States, especially as the U.S. gears up for upcoming elections. Our guests offer insights into India’s approach to multipolarity, its relationship with China, and the importance of building stronger partnerships with other global powers.

Episode Notes

This episode unpacks several key issues that shape India’s role on the global stage. As India navigates the path to re-establishing stability along its contested border with China, Gokhale and Varma analyze what the recent BRICS Summit outcomes and new patrolling agreements mean for India-China relations. They also explore the broader implications of India’s balancing act between the U.S. and Russia, especially in the context of the Ukraine crisis and India’s role as a potential communicator.

The conversation touches on India's long-term approach to its partnership with the U.S., considering the upcoming U.S. elections and shared interests in technology and energy. Additionally, our experts reflect on the complexities of India-China economic integration, highlighting the need to manage dependencies in critical sectors while building alternative supply chains. Together, these insights provide a nuanced perspective on India's diplomatic strategies in an increasingly multipolar world.

Episode Contributors

Vijay Gokhale is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India and a former Indian Foreign Secretary. He has served as India’s ambassador to China and Germany, with extensive expertise in Indo-Pacific affairs, Chinese politics, and diplomacy.

D.B. Venkatesh Varma is a distinguished fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation and has served as India’s ambassador to Russia and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. He brings deep experience in India’s security and defense policies.

Additional Readings