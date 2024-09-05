Podcast

Europe’s China Policy with Janka Oertel

by Shibani Mehta and Janka Oertel
Published on September 5, 2024

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, Shibani Mehta is joined by Janka Oertel, director of the Asia Program at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), to discuss the rapidly evolving relationship between Europe and China. The conversation delves into how China’s assertive policies and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have shaped Europe’s approach towards de-risking its economic ties with China. Oertel provides insights into the shifting geopolitical and economic strategies within Europe, the complexities of maintaining unity among European countries, and the challenges posed by China’s growing influence in sectors like technology, energy, and industrial supply chains.

Episode Notes

There has been a significant transformation in Europe-China relations over the past decade, with a shift from economic optimism to cautious de-risking. While Europe has sought partnerships with China, particularly in industrial and technological sectors, there are increasing concerns about economic dependencies that may be leveraged by Beijing for political gain. The Russia-Ukraine war has further complicated the dynamic, as China’s support for Russia has created divisions within Europe regarding how to engage with China moving forward.

In this episode, Janka Oertel explains the key drivers behind Europe’s changing relationship with China and the ongoing debates in European policy circles about how to reduce dependencies on Chinese goods, technology, and investments without completely decoupling. She emphasizes that de-risking is not a simple, one-size-fits-all strategy but rather a complex process that varies across European countries and industries.

The episode also discusses how China has sought to deepen relationships with countries in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans, providing investments through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to gain access to EU markets. Oertel notes that while some EU countries have welcomed Chinese investments, others are growing increasingly wary of Beijing’s intentions.

The conversation touches on how Europe is looking to collaborate with India and the Global South as part of its broader strategy to diversify partnerships and reduce its reliance on China. The discussion highlights the importance of political will on both sides to make the EU-India relationship a cornerstone of future European foreign policy.

