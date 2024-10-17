India's Lunar Exploration: Past, Present, and Future with Jatan Mehta

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, Tejas Bharadwaj sits down with Jatan Mehta, an independent space writer and author of the popular blog Moon Monday, to explore India's lunar exploration strategy in the context of growing global interest in the moon. The discussion covers the history of India's lunar missions, the scientific and strategic significance of lunar exploration, and how international partnerships are shaping the future of lunar exploration. The conversation also dives into India's participation in global programs like the Artemis Accords and its collaboration with other space-faring nations like Japan and the United States.

Episode Notes

India's lunar exploration journey began with Chandrayaan-1, which marked a significant milestone in 2008 by becoming the first Indian mission to orbit the moon. This mission also contributed to the discovery of water ice on the moon, catalyzing renewed global interest in lunar exploration. India has since built on this success with subsequent Chandrayaan missions, most recently Chandrayaan-3, which achieved a successful soft landing on the moon.

In this episode, Jatan Mehta discusses the strategic importance of lunar exploration for India and how Chandrayaan-3 has provided India with a solid foundation for future missions. He emphasizes that while India has made significant progress, it still lags behind space giants like China in terms of capabilities and resources. However, India's increasing participation in international collaborations, such as the U.S.-led Artemis Accords and the LUPEX mission with Japan, positions it well for future advancements in lunar exploration.

The discussion also touches on the challenges of lunar exploration, including the technical difficulties of landing on the moon and the uncertainties surrounding lunar resources like water ice. As nations compete for access to the moon's South Pole, Jatan explains that there is still much to learn about the actual accessibility of these resources.

Furthermore, Jatan highlights the role of private space companies and the growing interest in international partnerships. He mentions how India's collaboration with NASA and Japan could enhance its lunar capabilities, and the potential for India's private sector to contribute to global lunar missions.



Episode Contributors

Jatan Mehta is a globally published independent space writer and the author of Moon Monday, the world’s only newsletter dedicated to covering lunar exploration developments from around the globe. He also writes Indian Space Progress, a monthly report contextualizing the progress of India’s increasingly relevant space capabilities in the global arena. He has also been an Editorial Consultant for space organizations globally.

Tejas Bharadwaj is a research analyst with the Technology and Society Program at Carnegie India. He focuses on space law and policies and also works on areas related to applications of artificial intelligence and autonomy in the military domain and U.S-India export controls. Tejas is also part of the group that works in convening Carnegie India’s annual flagship event, the “Global Technology Summit” co-organized with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.