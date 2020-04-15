Learning from China’s Coronavirus Experience

Ananth Krishnan is the Beijing correspondent for The Hindu, and the author of 'India's China Challenge' (2020). In 2019, he was a Visiting Fellow at Brookings India. He was previously the Beijing-based Associate Editor at the India Today Group until August 2018. Krishnan has closely tracked Sino-Indian relations for a decade, from the boundary question and the rapidly expanding trading relationship to the long history of cultural engagement between the neighbours. His reporting has taken him to all but three of China's 33 provinces and regions, from the China-India border in Tibet and Xinjiang, and the trading markets and factories of Guangdong, to the forgotten ruins of ancient Indian temples in Fujian. He has interviewed China's Premier, Foreign Minister and Defence Minister on Sino-Indian relations. He has reported widely on China's neighbourhood diplomacy with a focus on Beijing's engagement in South Asia, and has closely tracked China's Belt and Road Initiative since its unveiling in 2013.