Poornima Dore on the Dynamics of India’s Regional Economies

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Poornima Dore, an economist and business leader, joins host Suyash Rai to discuss the nuances of regional economic development in India. Their conversation centers around the themes explored in her co-authored book, “Regional Economic Diversity: Lessons from an Emergent India,” which delves into the dynamics of regional development and the stark economic disparities that exist within the country.



How should we measure regional economic development? What are the patterns of divergence and convergence across regions, if any? What factors explain these patterns? What are some institutional changes required to make a focus on regions more effective?

EPISODE NOTES

India, a continent-sized country, exhibits profound regional economic disparities, with some regions having economic outputs comparable to upper-middle-income countries, while others resemble the impoverished regions of sub-Saharan Africa. Dore discusses how these disparities affect development and the importance of focusing on regional nuances to foster equitable growth across India. The book provides a deep dive into these issues, offering lessons and insights on leveraging regional strengths and addressing challenges through targeted development strategies. The episode highlights the need for precise regional analysis and development policies that consider the unique economic landscapes of India’s diverse regions.