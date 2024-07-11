Quentin Verspieren on a Zero Debris Approach in Space Exploration

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Quentin Verspieren, Space Safety Programme and Protect Accelerator Coordinator at the Directorate of Operations, European Space Agency (ESA) joins Tejas Bharadwaj to discuss the importance of a zero-debris approach in space sustainability. They discuss space debris mitigation, the role of private and public sectors, and international cooperation in ensuring space remains usable and safe for future generations.



What are the key tenets of a zero debris approach? How can private companies contribute to space sustainability? What challenges do emerging spacefaring countries face while adopting these practices?

EPISODE NOTES

Space sustainability has become a critical issue with the increasing presence of space debris. In this episode, Quentin Verspieren provides insights into the ESA’s zero-debris approach and the collaborative efforts needed to achieve it. The conversation focuses on the importance of developing advanced technologies for debris mitigation and remediation and how private companies can drive innovation to contribute to space sustainability. Verspieren also discusses the role of global partnerships in promoting a zero-debris approach and how the Zero-Debris Charter complements international space law norms.