Raj Shukla on Modernizing India’s Armed Forces and Defense Industry

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode of Interpreting India, Saheb Singh Chadha hosts former general officer commanding in chief of the Indian Army's Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Raj Shukla, to discuss the ongoing modernization and reforms in India's armed forces. They explore various aspects including India’s defense industry, technological advancements, jointness, civil-military relations, and emerging domains such as cyber and space warfare.



How have recent reforms impacted India's defense capabilities? What is the role of technological advancements in military modernization? How can civil-military relations be improved to enhance national security? What strategic and operational changes are necessary to address the challenges posed by China and other geopolitical adversaries?

EPISODE NOTES

India's quest for military modernization has been marked by significant reforms in recent years. In this episode, Raj Shukla provides insights into the progress and challenges faced in this transformation. He highlights the importance of technological integration, jointness, and civil-military fusion in strengthening India's deterrence.

The conversation delves into the need for a comprehensive national security makeover, emphasizing reforms like integrated theater commands, and a cultural transformation in civil-military relations. Shukla also discusses the impact of geopolitical shifts, particularly the rise of China, on India's strategic imperatives.