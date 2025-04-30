Securing Space: Opportunities for U.S.-India Cooperation in a New Strategic Frontier

Episode Summary
In this episode of Interpreting India, host Tejas Bharadwaj speaks with Victoria Samson, chief director for space security and stability at the Secure World Foundation, about emerging challenges and opportunities in space security. As countries ramp up efforts to protect space-based assets from cyber threats, anti-satellite weapons, and other risks, the episode explores the strategic, technological, and diplomatic dimensions of space cooperation.
How do bilateral and multilateral initiatives advance shared security goals in an increasingly contested space environment?
Beyond the progress of the last few years, what other opportunities exist for India and the U.S. to collaborate on space security?
Episode Notes
The conversation delves into the shifting contours of global space governance, touching on the rise of dual-use technologies, the importance of transparency and norms in space activities, and the need for trusted partnerships. Samson outlines how India and the U.S. can work together to ensure space remains a stable and secure domain, citing examples from recent dialogues and space exercises. This episode underscores the importance of rules-based order in space and the benefits of integrating space cooperation into broader diplomatic frameworks of both countries, including under the Quad and the U.S.-India strategic tech and defense partnership.