Securing Space: Opportunities for U.S.-India Cooperation in a New Strategic Frontier

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Tejas Bharadwaj speaks with Victoria Samson, chief director for space security and stability at the Secure World Foundation, about emerging challenges and opportunities in space security. As countries ramp up efforts to protect space-based assets from cyber threats, anti-satellite weapons, and other risks, the episode explores the strategic, technological, and diplomatic dimensions of space cooperation.



How do bilateral and multilateral initiatives advance shared security goals in an increasingly contested space environment?



Beyond the progress of the last few years, what other opportunities exist for India and the U.S. to collaborate on space security?