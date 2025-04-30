Podcast

Securing Space: Opportunities for U.S.-India Cooperation in a New Strategic Frontier

by Tejas Bharadwaj and Victoria Samson
Published on April 30, 2025

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Tejas Bharadwaj speaks with Victoria Samson, chief director for space security and stability at the Secure World Foundation, about emerging challenges and opportunities in space security. As countries ramp up efforts to protect space-based assets from cyber threats, anti-satellite weapons, and other risks, the episode explores the strategic, technological, and diplomatic dimensions of space cooperation.

How do bilateral and multilateral initiatives advance shared security goals in an increasingly contested space environment?

Beyond the progress of the last few years, what other opportunities exist for India and the U.S. to collaborate on space security?

Episode Notes

The conversation delves into the shifting contours of global space governance, touching on the rise of dual-use technologies, the importance of transparency and norms in space activities, and the need for trusted partnerships. Samson outlines how India and the U.S. can work together to ensure space remains a stable and secure domain, citing examples from recent dialogues and space exercises. This episode underscores the importance of rules-based order in space and the benefits of integrating space cooperation into broader diplomatic frameworks of both countries, including under the Quad and the U.S.-India strategic tech and defense partnership.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Interpreting India

  • podcast
    India's Defense Industry: The State of Play

    In this episode of Interpreting India, P. R. Shankar joins host Saheb Singh Chadha to unpack the state of India’s defense industry. While India has made gains in modernizing its military and expanding domestic defense production, challenges persist, for example, in research and development, and procurement. Gen. Shankar also provided recommendations that would allow India to reduce its imports, diversify dependence, and export indigenous systems.

  • podcast
    The Missing Pieces in India’s AI Puzzle: Talent, Data, and R&D

    In this episode of Interpreting India, Shatakratu Sahu engages with Anirudh Suri, a non-resident scholar at Carnegie India, to discuss the gaps in India’s AI ecosystem. They explore India’s National AI Mission, which prioritizes compute infrastructure and can build focus on talent, data, and research and development (R&D). The conversation highlights why these three elements are crucial to India's AI ambitions and how the country can build a globally competitive AI ecosystem.

  • podcast
    Trade, Tariffs, and Technology: U.S.-India Relations in Trump’s Second Term

    In this episode of Interpreting India, Konark Bhandari engages with Peter Harrell, non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the implications of U.S. trade policy under President Trump’s second term.

  • podcast
    Trump 2.0: Navigating the India-U.S. Relationship in a New Era

    In this episode of Interpreting India, host Vrinda Sahai engages in a comprehensive discussion with Arun K. Singh on the evolving India-U.S. relationship under Donald Trump's second term as president. The conversation delves into key developments during Trump's first term, including challenges like trade disputes and immigration issues, and successes such as the revival of the Quad, defense partnerships, and technology cooperation.