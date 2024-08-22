Understanding Drivers of China's Foreign Policy with Helena Legarda

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, Shibani Mehta is joined by Helena Legarda, lead analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, MERICS, to unravel the complexities of China's foreign policy. Helena brings her expertise on China’s defense and foreign policies, providing a comprehensive analysis of the domestic sources that drive China's international behavior.

Episode Notes

There are many factors that have led to China's more assertive foreign policy, especially under Xi Jinping. In this episode, Helena discusses the centralization of power within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and how this has influenced China's strategic ambitions on the global stage. She also highlights the increasing role of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in defense diplomacy and how various domestic agencies, including think tanks and local governments, contribute to shaping China’s foreign policy.

The conversation also touches on the CCP's reliance on nationalism as a source of legitimacy, especially in the face of economic challenges. Helena discusses how this heightened nationalism impacts China's foreign relations and the challenges it poses for the international community.

Additionally, the conversation also explores the evolving relationship between Europe and China, particularly the European Union's strategy of "de-risking" rather than decoupling from China. Legarda provides insights into how Europe’s changing stance towards China might influence global geopolitics and the role that countries like India could play in this new strategic environment.