Unpacking India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code with Bhargavi Zaveri

Bhargavi Zaveri is part of the Finance Research Group, Mumbai. She works in the areas of financial regulation, land and access to finance and regulatory governance. She has previously held research positions at IGIDR, the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and the Harvard Law School. She has advised the Ministry of Finance on issues relating to financial regulation. She has published academic work on Indian financial regulation in Indian and international journals. She often writes about land and access to finance in the public media.