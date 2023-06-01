Moldova’s Moment

Since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the Eastern European nation of Moldova has been one of the countries most vulnerable to the war spilling over its borders. With the threat of Russia looming, the European Political Community, or EPC, will be holding its summit in that country this week, hoping to demonstrate its solidarity with the threatened nation, which includes the breakaway region of Transdniestria.
Philip Remler, a former US diplomat who served with the State Department and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) who is now a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment, joins Stewart to unpack the situation in Moldova and its relationship to the war in Ukraine.