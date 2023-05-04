Türkiye’s Election: The End of Erdoğan?

On May 14th, Türkiye will have its presidential and parliamentary elections. It will be a pivotal moment in Turkish politics with implications for the world concerning NATO, the war in Ukraine, Syrian refugees, and more. The highly contested race between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will be one to watch.
Could this be the end of Erdoğan's two-decade rule?
Alper Coşkun, a senior fellow with Carnegie’s Europe Program who was a career diplomat in the Turkish foreign service, joins Stewart to discuss what factors will shape the election and what to expect from either leader.