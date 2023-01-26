Ukraine's Silver Tank?

The tanks are heading to Ukraine! After facing pressure from European and international allies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this week that Germany will supply Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. Following this, President Joe Biden announced the United States will send M1 Abrams tanks to the frontlines as well. The new supplies of tanks will aid Ukraine against Russia as the war nears the one-year mark.
As the war in Ukraine continues, the EU is having to confront its own defense and security architecture with Germany playing a central role.
Sophia Besch, a fellow in Carnegie’s Europe Program, joins Stewart to talk about Germany’s decision to supply tanks to Ukraine and what lies ahead for European defense.