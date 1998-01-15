|
How Will New Ballistic Missile Defense Systems Perform
in Combat?
Joseph Cirincione
Senior Associate
Henry L. Stimson Center
Presentation to the AFCEA and U.S. Naval
Institute Western Conference and Exposition
"Military and Naval Operations in the Information Age"
San Diego, 15 January 1998
Based on current schedules and all available evidence
it is reasonable to assume that when the new, high-altitude, ballistic
missile defense systems are used in combat they will fall far short of
predicted effectiveness. It is unlikely that the systems will completely
fail, but the evidence indicates that they will perform significantly
below either tested or predicted kill rates. Military commanders, therefore,
would be wise not to base troop deployments or enemy engagement strategies
on unrealistic expectations of the protection these defenses will offer.
Officials should consider reallocating the excessive funds devoted to
overlapping and duplicative new systems and planning more realistic development
schedules for missile defense efforts.
The evidence available includes:
- the performance of the Patriot missile system in
the Gulf War
- the performance of high-altitude missile defense
systems in tests to-date
- current test plans for proposed systems prior to
production and deployment
The Patriot Experience
In the United States, confusion over the Patriot’s
performance in the Gulf War still fuels overly optimistic estimates of
the effectiveness of new, proposed defensive systems. During the war,
many believed that the Patriot had achieved a near-perfect intercept rate,
as was reported initially from the battlefield and Washington. Claims
were revised downwards from 96 percent in testimony to Congress after
the war, to 80 percent, 70 percent, and--after a Congressional investigation
in 1992--to 52 percent, though the Army report notes that destruction
of only 25 percent of the Scud warheads is supported by evidence with
high confidence levels.(1)
Independent evaluations are more pessimistic, concluding
that the Patriot hit few if any Scuds during the war. These include assessments
conducted by the Israeli Defense Force, the Congressional Research Service,
the General Accounting Office, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
and staff of the Government Operation Committee.
The General Accounting Office review of the evidence
in support of the Army claims revealed that, using the Army’s own
methodology and evidence, a strong case can be made that Patriots hit
only 9 percent of the Scud warheads engaged, and there are serious questions
about these few hits. (2) The
speed of the Scuds, the limitations of the Patriot missile system, and
the confusion and targeting difficulties caused by the break-up of the
Scud missile as it re-entered the atmosphere seem to have contributed
to the high failure rate.
The Patriot missile, equipped with a new multi-mode
seeker, failed in two out of three intercept tests conducted after the
war. The Army declared it "operationally unacceptable." The
new replacement interceptor missile, the ERINT, will not be fully tested
and initially deployed until 1999. Until then, US forces cannot reliably
intercept even the short-range Scuds encountered in the Gulf War.
Whatever the kill ratio attributed to Patriot, the
few unclassified hard figures released by the Army should serve as a sobering
reminder of how combat conditions can wreck havoc even on systems that
perform well on the test ranges, as the Patriot did.
A total of 158 Patriot missiles were fired at fewer
than 47 Scuds during the war:
- 86 Patriots were launched at real Scud targets
in Saudi Arabia and Israel, but
- 30 per cent of the Patriots were launched as Scud
debris mistaken for targets, and
- 15 per cent of the Patriots were launched against
false targets caused by radar backlobe and sidelobe interference (including
one launched by accident in Turkey.)
The fragmentation and EMC problems were known at the
time (the Scud fragmentation had been observed during the Iran-Iraq war)
but were not included in deployment and operational planning for the Patriot
nor were they included in any tests of the system.
The Historic Test Record
All the proposed new missile defense systems employ
hit-to-kill interceptors. That is, unlike the Patriot interceptors, which
used a proximity fuze and an explosive warhead to scatter pellet-size
fragment in the path of the intended target, the new interceptors will
attempt to hit the target head-on using the kinetic energy of the encounter
to destroy the target.
The track record for test of hit-to-kill interceptors
should indicate caution in projections of future capabilities. There have
only been 20 intercept attempts conducted by the Department of Defense
since 1982. Of these, only 6, or about 30 per cent, actually hit their
targets. Worse, only two of the successful intercepts were against higher-altitude
targets similar to those the new missile defense systems are intended
to counter. Of 14 high-altitude intercept attempts only 2 hit, for a 14
per cent success rate. The low number of past tests and the weak success
rate warrant deep skepticism for much success in the near future with
the proposed systems.
The Current Test Record and Plans
Lower-Tier Systems
The most promising new system, the improved Patriot
system, or PAC 3, is designed to intercept Scud-type missiles of the type
now deployed by potential Third World adversaries. These 300- to 1000-kilometer-range
missiles will represent a challenge, but one which the PAC-3 should be
capable of intercepting. The new ERINT missile for the system successfully
intercepted two targets (although at relatively short ranges) in a shoot-off
with the Patriot multi-mode missile in 1993, but its has since undergone
some design changes and has not had an intercept test since then. The
PAC-3 had two flight test at White Sands in December 1997 (no intercepts
were attempted). Five intercept attempt are scheduled during fiscal year
1998. The Navy Area-Wide (Lower Tier) system (an upgrade to the AEGIS
radar system and Standard missile) and the multi-national MEADS program
are also aimed at these lower-range threats. No tests of these systems
are scheduled in fiscal year 1998.
Without realistic tests it is impossible to predict
performance, but these lower-tier systems appear to hold out the best
possibility of successfully intercepting the existing Third World missile
threats armed with single warheads. (Missiles armed with submunitions
released after the boost phase would defeat any known kinetic energy missile
defense system.) They rely on previously developed radar and hardware
systems and, because they intercept their targets within the atmosphere
after any decoys deployed would have been stripped away, they do not encounter
the difficult discrimination problems facing higher, outside the atmosphere
interceptors. Countermeasures remain one of the major unsolved technical
barriers to effective missile defense despite decades of effort.
Higher-Tier Systems
Potentially more threatening than Scuds are medium-range
missiles that travel from 1000 to 3,500 kilometers. No nation hostile
to the United States currently has such missiles, but this is the threat
represented by systems reportedly under development in North Korea and
Iran. Both the Administration and Congress favor developing systems to
intercept these missiles, with Congress trying to force a faster development
and deployment schedule. To-date, tests of the most promising candidates,
the Army’s Theater High-Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) and
the Navy Theater-Wide (Upper Tier) system, have been disappointing. While
both systems are technically feasible, THAAD has failed in all four of
its test intercept attempts, and the Navy has gone zero for two.
These were tests against specially designed targets,
with known trajectories and characteristics, well within the expected
performance range of the systems. The THAAD tests were against Storm and
Hera targets, which have a maximum range of about 750 and 1,100 kilometers,
respectively. A suitable long-range target of 2,000 kilometers or more,
does not yet exist, nor is funding currently in BMDO plans for fiscal
years 1999 through 2003, according to General Accounting Office reports.
The Navy plans to use surplus Terrier missiles as targets for the Theater-Wide
tests.
THAAD is scheduled for three intercept attempts in
the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 1998, while the Navy
Theater-Wide system will undergo two flight tests in the second and fourth
quarter of the year. Despite the lack of success in the two programs or
in previous intercept attempts over the past two decades, the last approved
THAAD acquisition plan calls for significant production of deployment
hardware almost 2 years before beginning independent operational testing
to assess the system’s effectiveness. The current contracts for the
THAAD system allow the award of a production contract after one successful
intercept. The DOD Director of Operational Test and Evaluation has urged
this condition be revised.
Similarly, the General Accounting Office is concerned
that the number of test flights planned as the basis for entering the
engineering and manufacturing development phase was reduced from 20 to
9 flights partly to stay on schedule. GAO recommended in December 1997
that the Secretary of Defense:
direct BMDO to delay low-rate initial production
of the THAAD system until after the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation,
has certified, based on sufficient independent testing in an operational
environment, that the system can meet its key performance requirements.(3)
National Missile Defense System
There have not yet been any intercept tests of the
proposed National Missile Defense system (NMD) and few are scheduled before
a deployment decision is to be made. Noting that the NMD schedule is shorter
than most other major system acquisition programs, the General Accounting
Office recently warned of the high risks inherent in the program:
Because of the compressed development schedule,
only a limited amount of flight test data will be available for the
system deployment decision in fiscal year 2000. By that time, BMDO will
have conducted only one system-level flight test, and that test may
not include all system elements or involve stressing conditions such
as targets that employ sophisticated countermeasure or multiple warheads.
As a result, not all technical issues, such as discrimination, will
be resolved by the time of the deployment review. Also the current schedule
will permit only a single test of the integrated ground-based interceptor
before production of the interceptor’s booster element must begin.
If subsequent tests reveal problems, costly redesign or modification
of already produced hardware may be required. (4)
By comparison, the only other U.S.-based ballistic
missile defense system, the Safeguard, had an acquisition schedule twice
as long as planned for the NMD program. Safeguard also had 111 flight
tests, compared to only three intercept tests and one system-level flight
test before a fiscal year 2000 deployment decision. The GAO notes that
even this system-level test will not be comprehensive because it will
not include all system elements, and:
. . . the single integrated system test . . . will
not assess the NMD system’s capabilities against stressing threats
such as those that use sophisticated countermeasures or multiple warheads.
The test is to be conducted against a single target with only simple
countermeasures such as decoys. No test against multiple warheads is
planned.
Even if everything in a NMD system worked as planned,
a system of 100 ground-based interceptors with space-based sensor satellites
might be able to intercept only a few warheads. Deputy Secretary of Defense
John White reported to Congress in June 1996:
If the number of threats increases or the complexity
of the threats increases then this basic system is likely to provide
poor protection of the U.S. This poor protection is due partly to a
lack of sufficient discrimination capability against complex threats,
which will cause the interceptor inventory to be depleted by shooting
at warhead decoys, allowing some real warheads to penetrate the defense…The
system is not designed to protect against an unauthorized launch which
might contain a large number of warheads (e.g., a full load of warheads
from a Russian SSBN).
Similarly, the National Defense Panel report, "Transforming
Defense: National Security in the 21st Century," recommended
a go-slow approach to national missile defense. NDP Chairman Philip Odeen
said in a December interview:
We think the technology just is not ready. To deploy
a system now you are likely to have a not-very-effective system. And
the threats have not developed. We think you have enough time, if you
are smart about it, to deploy in time to protect yourself as these threats
emerge. And the longer you wait, the better technology you are going
to get. I think the hedging kind of concept the administration is following
is the one we support.(5)
Conclusion
There are no plans to test either the THAAD, the Navy
Theater-Wide or the NMD system against a realistic threats such as multiple
warhead missiles that deploy warheads with decoys or jammers or that take
minor twists and turns as they reenter the Earth’s atmosphere to
evade defense. This should give military commanders and defense planners
low confidence in the ability of these systems, if deployed, to provide
their troops, the nation or US allies any appreciable degree of protection
against longer-range ballistic missile threats. Defense planner should
consider whether more realistic schedules and elimination of duplicative
programs could reduce the approximately $20 billion planned for missile
defense efforts over the next five years and the savings allocated to
more pressing defense needs.
Joseph Cirincione is a Senior Associate at the Henry
L. Stimson Center in Washington, D.C. He served for nine years as a national
security specialist on the professional staff of the House Armed Services
Committee and the Government Operations Committee. His research on missile
defenses is on-line at www.stimson.org.
1. The Army evaluations were prepared
by a small team of nine officials from the Patriot Program Office and
related Army offices. The resulting reports remain the only official government
assessment ever conducted on the Patriot's performance. Return
to text.
2. "Operation Desert Storm:
Data Does Not Exist to Conclusively Say How Well Patriot Performed,"
September 1992, General Accounting Office, NSIAD 92-340. Return
to text.
3. "Ballistic Missile Defense:
Improvements Needed in THAAD Acquisition Planning," General Accounting
Office, NSIAD-97-188.Return to text.
4. "National Missile Defense:
Schedule and Technical Risks Represent Significant Development Challenges,"
December 1997, General Accounting Office, NSIAD-98-28. Return
to text.
5. "Inside Missile Defense,"
December 3, 1997.Return to text.