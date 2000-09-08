The Technical Feasibilty of National Missile Defense Systems

Source: Carnegie

Testimony by Project Director Joseph Cirincione for the House Committee on Government Reform Subcommittee on National Security, Veterans Affairs, and International Security, September 8, 2000



Thank you, Chairman Shays and Members of the Subcommittee, for the opportunity to submit written testimony on the critical issue of the technical feasibility of national missile defense. As a former professional staff member of the Subcommittee, I have great respect for the important role Subcommittee hearings play in informing the deliberations of the House of Representatives and the understanding of the public on national security issues.



From the beginning of 1985 to the end of 1993, I was privileged to serve as a member of the professional staff of the House Armed Services Committee and as a professional staff member of the Government Operations Subcommittee on Legislation and National Security. One of my chief responsibilities was the review and analysis of the technical performance of the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) programs. I have closely followed missile defense programs since then, first, as a Senior Associate at the Henry L. Stimson Center, and, since 1998, from my current position as Director of the Non-Proliferation Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Much of the history I cite in my testimony can be found on our Project's web site at: www.ceip.org/npp. I have also appended a recent article for Inside Missile Defense, "Lost at Sea" on the problems of sea-based missile defense systems.



As I received the request for testimony only this week, my testimony will be brief. That is just as well, as the issues of technical feasibility are actually very simple: None of the dozens of national missile defense systems proposed over the past 20 years has ever proven to be technically feasible. This includes the wide-range of systems researched and developed under the SDI program and the current candidates proposed by the Ballistic Missile Defense Organization and missile defense advocates.



It is highly unlikely that any candidate system can be shown to be militarily effective during the next eight years. That is, during the next two presidential terms neither the technology nor our testing methods will provide an assured capability to defeat long-range ballistic missiles. It is possible that the next president may decide to proceed with deployment of a national missile defense system during that time, but that decision will be based on political considerations or the perception that the threat justifies early deployment, not on demonstrated ability to defeat the likely threats.



Given the overwhelming advantage enjoyed by offensive nuclear forces, and the enormous technical difficulties inherent in any missile defense, this should not be surprising. It may be possible to someday construct a system that could provide at least some defense against intercontinental ballistic missiles. However, we are years away from conducting the kinds of realistic tests that could provide our military and political leaders with the minimum confidence they must have before risking the lives of millions of citizens.



The investigations into the performance, cost and schedule of missile defense program conducted by the Government Operations Committee during the 1980s and early 1990s offer a rich trove of material critical to understanding the national missile defense issues before the Congress today. I have mined some of that material for my testimony.



False Claims



The past two decades of efforts to invent a viable national missile defense have been characterized by exaggerated claims of success and promises of performance that later proved false. It is difficult to recall a missile defense proponent who understated the actual performance of a system. The problems began with the false claims of proponents of the X-ray laser that helped launch the SDI program 1 and continue through claims today that Aegis destroyers and cruisers can quickly and inexpensively provide a highly-effective defense against both intermediate- and intercontinental-range ballistic missiles.



In 1992, the Chairman of the Government Operations Committee requested that the General Accounting Office review the accuracy of the Strategic Defense Initiative Organization's claims about the results of all flight tests of kinetic kill interceptors. This remains the only independent review of missile defense test claims. The GAO found that SDIO officials claimed five of the seven flight tests were successes and the other two were failures (one interceptor blew up on launch and one "Brilliant Pebbles" space-based interceptor shut down seconds after launch). However, GAO found a pattern of misleading claims, forcing them to conclude that SDIO officials had inaccurately portrayed four of the five tests as successes, when they were not.



Most importantly for the Subcommittee's purposes, these inaccurate reports included claims that a "Brilliant Pebbles" test was "a "90-percent success," and was ready to proceed to more advanced testing. GAO found that the "90-percent success" claim was based on a substantially downward revision of the original goals for the test to correspond with what the interceptor was able to achieve, not what was originally planned. Of the original four goals, none was fully met, including its complete inability to detect, acquire and track a target. Since the program's "accomplishments were significantly less than planned," GAO concluded, the first phase of the program's testing "was completed only in the sense that SDIO had decided to proceed into Phase II." 2



Equally relevant, is GAO refutation of the claim by SDIO officials that the ERIS ground-based interceptor had discriminated between the target and two decoys on its only successful intercept. SDIO officials claimed in a May 16, 1991 Subcommittee hearing that the ERIS "did its own thing in…determining which of the targets to go after, whether the decoy or the target vehicle…The principal algorithms we have to prove can work in doing the discrimination task I think were effectively proven as part of that test." 3 Investigators uncovered a different story. The ERIS sensors actually detect three objects in the test: the reentry vehicle target and two balloon decoys tethered to the either side of the target. The ERIS interceptor was pre-programmed to intercept the target in the middle. If the middle object had been a balloon decoy, the ERIS would have hit the balloon; it could not tell the difference. The SDIO director, in a letter to the Chairman, then clarified that the ERIS role in target selection "did not constitute discrimination." 4 However, the original test claims are still cited "proving" the discrimination problem has been solved. 5



This history is part of the reason why it is common to hear advocates of missile defense claim that their proposed system is ready to go, inexpensive to build and highly effective. But as former BMDO Director Air Force General Lester Lyles said, in directly rebutting before the Senate last year the claims of the Heritage Foundation that effective sea-based missile defenses could be rapidly deployed, "When it comes to missile defense, there is nothing quick, cheap and easy."



President Clinton rediscovered this truth when, despite large funding increases by both Congress and the Administration over the past four years, the technical problems with the proposed National Missile Defense System proved overwhelming. He said on September 1, "I simply cannot conclude with the information I have today that we have enough confidence in the technology, and the operational effectiveness of the entire NMD system, to move forward to deployment."



Misplaced Faith



Some argue that when President Clinton assumed office in 1993, he sabotaged plans that, if allowed to continue, would have by now produced a working and affordable missile defense. The Global Protection Against Limited Strikes (GPALS) plan introduced by President George Bush and Defense Secretary Richard Cheney in January 1991 scaled-back the original SDI program. It proposed instead a space-, sea- and land-based system to destroy from 10 to 200 warheads "delivered by ballistic missiles launched from anywhere in the world to attack areas anywhere else in the world." The system relied heavily on the so-called "Brilliant Pebbles" satellite weapons.



Some advocate a return to such a system today. But their confidence in the concept is based on faith, not fact.



The Congressional Budge Office at the time estimated that the 12-year cost of the GPALS plan would be at least $85 billion (in 1992 dollars). 6 Annual expenditures would have averaged $8 billion. Since the system consisted largely of view graphs and concept studies, CBO pointed out that "the complexity of the Grand Forks and GPALS defenses suggests that total costs could exceed planned levels." 7



The General Accounting Office, in a report to the Chairman of the Legislation and National Security Subcommittee in 1992, warned that the plan would have to "overcome tremendous technical challenges." 8 This report was the last independent evaluation conducted of the GPALS program. It was not optimistic about the technical feasibility of the weapons proposed. "Such a system will push the cutting edge of technology," GAO warned, "SDIO must rely on some technologies that are as yet unproven and learn how to integrate them into a reliable system" For the system to work, the GAO advised, "significant advances must be made over the next several years in critical areas . . . if these advances are not achieved, schedule delays, escalating costs, and performance problems could occur."



Even if the technologies became available, the analysts said, there was still "the enormous challenge of integrating them into a cohesive system."



In short, space- and sea-based systems proposed in the waning days of the previous administration were hardly the ready-to-go weapons that advocates now fondly remember. Outside of those with a direct financial or career interest in the programs, few experts or military officers thought any of these programs could deliver real, near-term military benefit.



The Historic Record



Based on current schedules and all available evidence it is reasonable to assume that if proposed high-altitude, ballistic missile defense systems are used in combat they will fall far short of predicted effectiveness. It is unlikely that the systems will completely fail, but the evidence indicates that they will perform significantly below either tested or predicted kill rates. Military commanders, therefore, would be wise not to base troop deployments or enemy engagement strategies on unrealistic expectations of the protection these defenses will offer. Officials should consider reallocating the excessive funds devoted to overlapping and duplicative new systems and planning more realistic development schedules for missile defense efforts.



The evidence available includes:



· the performance of the Patriot missile system in the Gulf War

· the performance of high-altitude missile defense systems in tests to-date

· current test plans for proposed systems prior to production and deployment



The Patriot Experience



In the United States, confusion over the Patriot's performance in the Gulf War still fuels overly optimistic estimates of the effectiveness of new, proposed defensive systems. During the war, many believed that the Patriot had achieved a near-perfect intercept rate, as was reported initially from the battlefield and Washington. Claims were revised downwards from 96 percent in testimony to Congress after the war, to 80 percent, 70 percent, and-after a investigation by the Government Operations Subcommittee on Legislation and National Security in 1992-to 52 percent, though the Army report notes that destruction of only 25 percent of the Scud warheads is supported by evidence with high confidence levels. 9



Independent evaluations are more pessimistic, concluding that the Patriot hit few if any Scuds during the war. These include assessments conducted by the Israeli Defense Force, the Congressional Research Service, the General Accounting Office, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and staff of the Government Operations Committee.



The General Accounting Office review of the evidence in support of the Army claims revealed that, using the Army's own methodology and evidence, a strong case can be made that Patriots hit only 9 percent of the Scud warheads engaged, and there are serious questions about these few hits. The speed of the Scuds, the limitations of the Patriot missile system, and the confusion and targeting difficulties caused by the break-up of the Scud missile as it re-entered the atmosphere seem to have contributed to the high failure rate.



The Patriot missile, equipped with a new multi-mode seeker, failed in two out of three intercept tests conducted after the war. The Army declared it "operationally unacceptable." The new replacement interceptor missile for the PAC-3 configuration, the ERINT, will not initially deployed until 2001. Until then, US forces cannot reliably intercept even the short-range Scuds encountered in the Gulf War.



Whatever the kill ratio attributed to Patriot, the few unclassified hard figures released by the Army should serve as a sobering reminder of how combat conditions can wreck havoc even on systems that perform well on the test ranges, as the Patriot did.



A total of 158 Patriot missiles were fired at fewer than 47 Scuds during the war:

· 86 Patriots were launched at real Scud targets, but

· 30 per cent of the Patriots were launched as Scud debris mistaken for targets

· 15 per cent of the Patriots were launched against false targets caused by radar backlobe and sidelobe interference (including one

launched by accident in Turkey.)



The fragmentation and EMC problems were known at the time (the Scud fragmentation had been observed during the Iran-Iraq war) but were not included in deployment and operational planning for the Patriot nor were they included in any tests of the system.



It is my personal evaluation, after extensive investigation for the Subcommittee and review of all available evidence, that the Patriot hit few, if any, Scud warheads. The Patriot was simple overmatched. It was never designed to hit a target as complex as that presented by the Scud. As Raytheon executive Robert Stein explained after the war:



"Upon reentry, the resulting forces caused the missile to break apart into several pieces. These extra pieces looked to the Patriot software like targets that were diving at high speed and were going to impact in the areas that the defense design was laid out to defend. In effect, they became 'decoys' that were indistinguishable from TBMs to the Patriot radar, since no discrimination features had been implemented in anticipation of these types of targets.



"The anomalous behavior that the operators were seeing was created by the aerodynamic instability of the warhead section after the missile started to break up. It was spiraling, rather than travelling on an expected ballistic trajectory, because of changes in its center of gravity and center of aerodynamic pressure after breakup. In addition, its radar reflectivity had dropped significantly because of its smaller size. In effect, what Iraqi engineers had created, purely unintentionally and by poor workmanship and design, was a high-speed, low radar-cross-section, maneuvering reentry vehicle (RV0 accompanied by decoys…" 10



This is the type of target that TMD and NMD systems should expect in combat and should be used extensively in all test programs now.



The Historic Test Record and Current Plans



All the proposed new missile defense systems except for the Navy Area-Wide system, employ hit-to-kill interceptors. That is, unlike the Patriot interceptors, which used a proximity fuse and an explosive warhead to scatter pellet-size fragment in the path of the intended target, the new interceptors will attempt to hit the target head-on using the kinetic energy of the encounter to destroy the target.



The track record for test of exo-atmospheric hit-to-kill interceptors should indicate caution in projections of future capabilities. There have only been 15 intercept attempts outside the atmosphere conducted by the Department of Defense since 1982. Of these, only 4, or 26 per cent, actually hit their targets. 11 The low number of past tests and the weak success rate warrant deep skepticism for much success in the near future with the proposed systems.