Ousting Foreign Strongmen: Lessons from Serbia

Recent Publications



The Myth of Output Collapse after Communism looks at what really happened to output during the initial transition in the former soviet bloc, comprising the former Soviet Union and six East-Central European countries. Download full text in PDF format.

Washington Contentious: Economic Policies for Social Equity in Latin America sets forth a new menu of economic policy alternatives for governments that want a better future for all their citizens. Download full text in PDF format.



Future Shock: The WTO and Political Change in China, argues that the Chinese government's ability to overcome its short-term difficulties is not assured because of weaknesses in the current political system as well as social and political stress in the Chinese society. Download full text in PDF format.



Breaking the Labor-Trade Deadlock represents an effort to shake loose the current policy logjam, over incorporating labor issues into trade agreements by asserting and describing a viable and credible win-win alternative approach. Download full text in PDF format.



An Agenda for Renewal, produced by the Russian and Eurasian Program, sets out an innovative agenda for the renewal of the U.S.-Russian relationship. Download full text in PDF format.



Less is Better: An Agenda for Africa

Marina Ottaway

The next U.S. administration should acknowledge that immediate transformation of the continent is impossible. In this policy brief, Marina Ottaway states that Africa will be helped most by a narrower U.S. policy focused on realistic goals. Download full text in PDF format.



The World Bank of the Future: Victim, Villain, Global Credit Union?

Nancy Birdsall

Street protestors and conservative critics alike are complaining about the World Bank . In this policy brief, Nancy Birdsall dissects the critics' positions and proposes World Bank reforms rarely put on the table. Download full text in PDF format.



The Clinton Record on Democracy Promotion

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers critically examines the actual role of democracy promotion in Clinton policies around the world. Download full text in PDF format.



Reinventing Japan: Immigration's Role in Shaping Japan's Future

Demetrios Papademetriou and Kimberly Hamilton

This publication looks at Japan's approach to immigration and argues that Japan will have to adopt a more open immigration policy.



Intervention in International Conflicts: Legal and Political Conundrums

Chantal de Jonge Oudraat

This working paper looks at the legal, political and operational stumbling blocks to intervention. Download full text in PDF format.

Repairing the Regime: Preventing the Spread of Mass Destruction

Joseph Cirincione

There has never been a better time for a new, comprehensive review of the state of the international non-proliferation regime.

After the Crisis

Nancy Birdsall and Stephan Haggard

After the Crisis examines the impact of the Asian financial crisis on an emergent middle class. Download full text in PDF format.