Ousting Foreign Strongmen: Lessons from Serbia

Source: Carnegie
|
Ousting Foreign Strongmen: Lessons Learned from Serbia
|
Citizenship Today: Global Perspectives and Practices
|
Russia?s Nuclear and Missile Complex: The Human Factor in Proliferation
|
The Role of the Multilateral Development Banks in Emerging Market Economies
|
Pitfalls on the Road to Fiscal Decentralization Vito Tanzi discusses issues relevant to the question of whether or not fiscal decentralization would generate the positive results that its supporters claim. Download full text in PDF format.
|
Soldiers Before Missiles: Meeting the Challenge from the World's Streets
|
Funding Virtue: Civil Society Aid and Democracy Promotion
|
The Third Force: The Rise of Transnational Civil Society
|
Recent Publications
Washington Contentious: Economic Policies for Social Equity in Latin America sets forth a new menu of economic policy alternatives for governments that want a better future for all their citizens. Download full text in PDF format.
Repairing the Regime: Preventing the Spread of Mass Destruction
After the Crisis