This is Russia's Chance to Become a Full Partner

by Michael McFaul
published by
Carnegie
 on October 2, 2001

Published in full in the San Jose Mercury News, October 2, 2001

Michael McFaul discusses the potential for cooperation between the United States and Russia, emphasizing that in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, Russia is in a unique position to partner with the United States. The author warns that any partnership will depend on Russia's continued democratic development and that the U.S. leadership must continue to support democratic consolidation in Russia.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyUnited StatesCaucasusRussia
