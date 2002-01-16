Source: Getty
The End of the Transition Paradigm

by Thomas Carothers
Journal of Democracy
 on January 16, 2002

Thomas Carothers writes that democracy promoters and academics need to abandon the long-held transition paradigm in the face of disappointing trends in the last decade.

" In the last quarter of the twentieth century, trends in seven different regions converged to change the political landscape of the world: 1) the fall of right-wing authoritarian regimes in Southern Europe in the mid- 1970s; 2) the replacement of military dictatorships by elected civilian governments across Latin America from the late 1970s through the late 1980s; 3) the decline of authoritarian rule in parts of East and South Asia starting in the mid-1980s; 4) the collapse of communist regimes in Eastern Europe at the end of the 1980s; 5) the breakup of the Soviet Union and the establishment of 15 post-Soviet republics in 1991; 6) the decline of one-party regimes in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa in the first half of the 1990s; and 7) a weak but recognizable liberalizing trend in some Middle Eastern countries in the 1990s..."

Political ReformDemocracyNorth AmericaUnited States
