Izvestia Interview with Michael McFaul

Source: Carnegie





Izvestia, May 16, 2002









Michael McFaul is one of the most well-known specialists on

Russia in the United States. Some even regard him as the main

ideologue and consultant to the Bush administration on Russian policy.

He was invited to the White House solely to help the president prepare

for the first meetings with Vladimir Putin. What can we expect from

next week's Russian-American summit? Michael McFaul spoke to us about

this at Stanford University.



Question: There are many hawks in the Bush administration, who do

not welcome close contacts with Russia. They are Vice President

Richard Cheney, head of the Pentagon Donald Rumsfeld and his deputy

Paul Wolfowitz. Can they interfere with success of the summit?



McFaul: This is hardly likely to happen. After the events of

September 11, these people are alarmed not at Russia or China, but at

different problems. This allows such people as Colin Powell and

Condoleeza Rice to dominate in the foreign policies. As far as

President Bush is concerned, he is not just a passive on-looker as it

may seem. The idea of closer contacts with Putin belongs to him. Bush

does not have the experience of the Cold War, at that time he was not

in politics yet. He dealt with other things, such as baseball, and I

believe that he has never met a Soviet leader. In contrast to those

fighting against the USSR, Bush is sure that Russia is a part of

Europe. He has no stereotypes in regard to Putin. It does not matter

to him that Putin used to work with the KGB.



Question: Does it matter to you?



McFaul: Yes, it does. I have certain fears in this connection. I

fully support all what Putin is doing in economy. His foreign

policies, even if they do not correspond with the United States's

interests, prove that he is a very competent person. I have questions

to your leader concerning democracy. I know civil servants of the

Kremlin and of the Russian government. They believe that dictatorship

can secure economic growth. But this can be so only in agrarian

countries, willing to become industrial ones. And now Russia has post-

industrial economy. I am afraid that Putin does not realize this.



Question: Do you hint at the stories about NTV, Berezovsky?



McFaul: I speak in general. I think that Putin does not

understand that criticizing power can help this power. How do we fight

corruption in the United States? There are two forces - independent

media and powerful opposition party.



Question: What are the priorities of the administration in your

relations with Russia?



McFaul: After September 11 the priorities have essentially

changed. Some time ago I thought that there was nothing more important

for Bush and Condoleeza Rice than contacts with Moscow. After the

terrorist acts they stopped paying due attention to Russia. In any

case, the United States aspire to secure membership of your country in

the western community - this is their prior task now. It means

cooperation in fighting terrorism and the planned admission of Russia

into the WTO. The administration does not Bush and Putin to talk only

on the standard set of topics during their Moscow meeting - nuclear

arms, stability in Europe, regional conflicts and suchlike.



Question: Will the summit become a significant stage in the

development of the Russian-American relations?



McFaul: I think so. Firstly, the administrated wants to conclude

an agreement on reducing strategic offensive arms and believes to make

Putin happy with this. By the way, earlier Bush was not ready to sign

it. Secondly, the United States is likely to cancel the Jackson-Vanik

amendment about Russia. Thirdly, the administration is interested in

closer contacts of Moscow with NATO. This will be discussed at the

summit. And the question of Iraq, too.



Question: Many believe that the military operation of the United

States in Iraq will take place at the end of the year. Is it so?



McFaul: At least, we wish to do so. A month ago I was sure that

the United States would strike at Saddam Hussein, at the end of the

year. But while the Middle East is at war, while the countries do not

reach an agreement, the White House will not start the operation.



Question: At the new stage of the Arab-Israeli conflict, the

White House acted in a different way than Israel had expected.

Terrorists did not offer any choice to Israel with their explosions in

cafes, markets and buses.



McFaul: Bush announced, quite unexpectedly for me, that there

should be a state named Palestine. This is the cornerstone of the

problem, the cause for the disagreement between many Israeli

politicians, who refuse this idea point-blank. Of course, Bush

supports Israel as a country counteracting terrorism. This is our main

ally in the Middle East.



Question: Why did not the United States change its critical

attitude toward Moscow's actions in Chechnya after September 11? This

has been proved that Al-Qaeda financed, armed and instructed Chechen

guerillas.



McFaul: Many Americans believe that the previous position should

be changed. I am not one of them. "We should use the experience of

Russians in Chechnya", said one congressman. But I would like to draw

a historical example. If I am not mistaken, in 1985 Nelson Mandela was

mentioned in documents of the State Department of the United States as

a communist terrorist. He supported units destroying white farmers in

South Africa. Yet the sole purpose of Mandela was independence. The

situation in Chehcnya is very similar: there are extremists, who need

an Islamite order who think about destroying Russia, the United

States. And there are young people, who just want to be independent

from Russia. They fight together like it was in Angola, Zimbabwe, SAR,

Vietnam...



Question: And what do you suggest?



McFaul: I advise Chechens to stop taking money from Islamites, to

declare that you are not with them, with terrorists. Maskhadov is too

weak for such declarations. But I am sure that the political process,

not the military one, will prevail in Chechnya. All wars end in

agreements. It is better to do it now than in twenty years.



Question: You do not support Russian military actions in

Chechnya, do you?



McFaul: I supported the military response of Russia to Basaev's

sortie to Dagestan in 1999. We would have done the same if some

revolutionary from Mexico wanted to liberate Texas from the United

States. Of course, Russia should protect itself. Yet the continuation

of this war and the present tactics of military operations will not

secure the major task - they will not protect the country. Now all

extremists of the Arabian world want to fight in Chechnya. Is it in

russia's interests?



Question: Do you think that negotiations with Maskhadov is the

only way out?



McFaul: I cannot think of any other way out.



Question: Who is it more advantageous to keep contact with -

Moscow or Beijing?



McFaul: I will answer in a different way: the contact with

Beijing is more complicated. The progress with the relations with

Russia is obvious. And it is not clear yet what we will have with

China. We have a good trade with it but let us remember: the USSR

traded with the west before the WW II very well. I am sure that the

threat to the world in the 21st century will come from China.



Question: Does Russia pose a threat to the United States?



McFaul: Americans do not think so any more. And I am worried

about the destiny of democracy in Russia. The conservative military-

industrial complex is still influential in Russia. It is it, not Putin

that needs to export nuclear technologies to Iran. Look, each

trustworthy ally of the United States is a democratic country, each

enemy is a dictatorship. Now Russia is much closer to the democratic

standards than a decade ago. But it has not come to them closely

enough.



Question: The development of the Russian-American relations is

obvious. Now we have more agreements than disagreements.



McFaul: That is why I am optimistic. We have got the basis, we

just have to use it correctly. The relations between Putin and Bush

are also good. They are just as close as those between Yeltsin and

Clinton, and even more stable. Both the presidents are pragmatic, in

contrast to their predecessors. That is why they have found a common

language.

