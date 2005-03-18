Source: Paper presented at the International Symposium

There is little question that China's global economic emergence will have significant effect on developed countries like the G8. But, in a recent paper, Albert Keidel, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment, notes that questions of just how great an impact and just how soon the G8 will feel its full force can only be answered with the phrase, "it depends." In particular, China's G8 impact depends most critically on how effectively G8 countries respond to the opportunities and challenges that China represents, especially in terms of labor force restructuring, corporate deregulation, attention to G8 domestic demand, openness to foreign visitors, and moderation of politically motivated efforts to demonize China's influence. G8 countries could lose potential benefits if their responses in these and other areas are inadequate.

To view full text of the paper, click on the link to the right.