Not Everyone Agrees That China Is Trading Unfairly

Source: Financial Times

Letter to the Editor

Sir, I was pleased to be interviewed for your article "A Dollar Dilemma," but I was disappointed to see that both it and the accompanying piece, "The Clock Ticks in Washington as Friends Drift Away," left the reader with an impression that everyone agrees that China is not practicing fair trade. In fact, like myself and a number of internationally more prominent economists, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the U.S. Treasury all agree that China's exchange rate does not provide an unfair trade advantage.

The piece relies heavily on quotes from U.S. Congressional sponsors of China sanctions legislation who are understandably concerned about the appearance that China has cost their constituents jobs and profits. It neglects differing views from other reputable sources outside China.

Albert Keidel, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace