Changing Iran’s Nuclear Interests

Nothing about Iran is easy. Everything about it is complicated. This essay begins with assessments of whether Iran intends to build nuclear weapons and whether its technological activities prove or disprove its intentions. Under current international rules, some activities that may lead to nuclear weapon capabilities are allowed as long as there is no evidence that a state intends to build nuclear weapons.

Click on link above for the full text of this Policy Outlook.

About the Author

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-author of Universal Compliance: A Strategy for Nuclear Security(Carnegie Endowment, 2005), and author of India’s Nuclear Bomb: The Impact on Global Proliferation (University of California Press, 2001).