Is Khodorkovsky Really the Victim?

Source: The International Herald Tribune

Washington- With the Khodorkovsky trial in Russia now concluded, Western journalists and commentators need to ask themselves some hard questions about the record of their profession.

They might begin by making a comparison between the amount of space, and outrage, devoted by the Western media to this trial and the limited attention and anger directed by the same Western media to the process by which Mikhail Khodorkovsky and the other "oligarchs" acquired their immense wealth in the first place.

It is not just that while Khodorkovsky's trial was deeply flawed, the legal case against him was well-based and credible. More important is the comparative damage done to Russia by the two processes.

Khodorkovsky's trial has undermined to some degree Western and Russian domestic investment in the Russian energy sector. The massive theft of Russian state resources by Khodorkovsky and others in the 1990s had infinitely worse effects.

This was the single greatest example of such plundering in the whole of modern history. It crippled the ability of the Russian state to provide basic services to its population - including for long periods even wages and pensions. As for state services, the collapse of state revenues had a disastrous effect on their funding, pay and morale.

Before indulging in self-righteous denunciations of the Russian government, Westerners also need to ask themselves where Russia 's stolen billions went. Jupiter? Pluto? No. The stolen funds of the Russian people largely went into Western banks, Western real estate, and Western luxury goods. Russians may have been the thieves, but Westerners were their fences.

It is universally recognized that official corruption in Russia is a disastrous barrier to that country's development. The defense of Khodorkovsky, however, essentially rests on the idea that the enormous corruption of the 1990s should now be legitimized, while ordinary Russian policemen, judges and officials should be required to live on their miserable salaries for the sake of honesty and patriotism. This proposition is intellectually, politically, psychologically and above all morally vacuous.



Outside Britain and the United States , the great majority of states in the world exercise dominant influence over their energy sectors. Why then is the effort of the Russian state to regain this influence so widely portrayed as a "return to the Soviet Union "? Across much of the world, oligarchical pseudo-democracies like the Philippines have failed to deliver economic growth and even basic human rights to their peoples. Why then is it so widely assumed that a Russia dominated by the likes of Khodorkovsky would be preferable to one dominated by Vladimir Putin and his followers?



In some cases, this peculiar approach to Russia reflects obsessive hatred left over from the cold war. Probably more widespread, however, is a Western attitude which genuinely wishes Russia well, but which is based on fundamental misconceptions.

Of these, the most important is the belief that developments in Russia can legitimately be compared to those in Central Europe over the past 15 years. This is obviously wrong given Russia 's immense size and multi-ethnic character, and the way in which Russian wealth is concentrated in the natural resources sector.