Israeli Troops Push into Lebanon

Source: NPR's "The Conversation

Officials are trying to speed the delivery of aid along bomb-shattered roads in Southern Lebanon. Israel has not defined a safe route to the region. Tens of thousands have fled the war zone. A Hizbollah representative in Iran says they plan to widen its attacks on Israelis until "there will be no place they are safe." The latest crisis began July 12 with Israel's onslaught on Lebanon. That was sparked by Hizbollah's capture of two Israeli soldiers. How will it end? Amr Hamzawy appears on NPR's "The Conversation" to discuss the current crisis in the Middle East.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast.