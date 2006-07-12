in the media

Mumbai Train Bombing

by Frederic Grare
published by
The Conversation
 on July 12, 2006

Source: The Conversation


The train bombing in India has killed nearly 200 people. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, there is suspicion that Pakistan could be involved. This could strain the relationship between India and Pakistan that has recently shown some improvement. Frederic Grare, visiting scholar with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, commented on these issues in NPR’s The Conversation

Click here to listen to MP3 Audio.

Click here to listen to Real Audio.

South AsiaIndiaPakistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.