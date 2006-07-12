Mumbai Train Bombing

Source: The Conversation



The train bombing in India has killed nearly 200 people. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, there is suspicion that Pakistan could be involved. This could strain the relationship between India and Pakistan that has recently shown some improvement. Frederic Grare, visiting scholar with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, commented on these issues in NPR’s The Conversation.

