Week in the News

by John Judis
published by
NPR's "On Point
 on January 5, 2007

The New Year is already well underway with a turnover to the Democrats, a new Speaker of the House, a goodbye to Saddam Hussein, a goodbye to President Ford, a goodbye to the country’s top intelligence chief, and another turnover is on the way in the military’s war leadership. In a recent On Point broadcast, Carnegie's John Judis joins Karen Tumulty of Time Magazine, and On Point's Jack Beatty, to discuss the recent events during the first week of the New Year and what challenges are to come.

Click here to listen to the broadcast.
