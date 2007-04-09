Beijing's Big Push

Source: Newsweek International

Last week Chinese president Hu Jintao arrived in Russia for a three-day visit. Remarkable as the trip itself—not long ago, Chinese leaders rarely left home—was the way Hu was feted by this former enemy. Russia has declared 2007 the "Year of China," and plans to hold hundreds of China-related business, educational and sports events in the upcoming months. Hu and Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over the opening of a massive new Chinese-culture exhibit in Moscow and pledged to build a series of cooperative energy projects. They also agreed to work toward aligning their stances at the United Nations.

This article was originally published in the April 7, 2007 issue of Newsweek International. For the full text of the article, click here.