Pax Asia-Pacifica? East Asian Integration and Its Implications for the United States

Source: The Washington Quarterly

Most days, the street outside the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh fills early with pedicab drivers shuttling old women to market. One winter day in 2003, however, a far different crowd gathered outside the Thai mission. Cambodian newspapers had misquoted a Thai television pop star as calling Cambodians “worms” and questioning whether Angkor Wat, Cambodia’s ancient temple complex, should be returned to Thailand. Stoked by the report, mobs attacked Thai-owned businesses across Phnom Penh, causing millions of dollars worth of damage. . .

This article was originally published in the Washington Quarterly. For the full text, please click here.