U.S. Foreign Policy and Democracy Promotion

Whether it's Iraq, Palestine, or Russia, promoting democracy overseas is a pillar of the Bush administration's foreign policy. But some say enthusiasm for the concept is wavering. On the June 20, 2007 broadcast of the Kojo Nnamdi show, Marina Ottaway explores the impact of democracy promotion on American interests, and whether the U.S. can -- and should -- be working to bring about democratic transitions.



