Presidents Bush, Putin Agree on Iran, Not on Missile Shield

Source: The Newshour with Jim Lehrer

Presidents Bush and Putin recently met at the Bush compound in Kennebunkport, Maine to try and mend U.S.-Russian relations. U.S. missile defense, U.S.-Russian nuclear cooperation, and the future of Kosovo were among the topics discussed at the unofficial meeting. Carnegie senior associate, Martha Brill Olcott, appeared in an interview on The Newshour with Jim Lehrer to talk about the outcome of the summit.

