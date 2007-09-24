in the media

Asia’s Call to Arms

In late August, after visiting Chinese military facilities, U.S. Admiral Michael Mullen sounded an almost buoyant note about Washington's relations with Beijing. "What I have seen is actions, not just words," Mullen said, praising China's openness. "I consider that to be very positive." But that public warmth seemed to last about as long as a Lindsay Lohan rehab stint.

by Josh Kurlantzick
published by
Time Magazine
 on September 24, 2007

Source: Time Magazine

Carnegie Endowment visiting scholar Josh Kurlantzick published an article in Time Magazine, where he discussed how the lack of secruity cooperation regime in Asia fueled the ongoing arms race in the region

Click here for full text of the article. 

MilitaryForeign PolicyChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.