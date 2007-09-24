Asia’s Call to Arms

Source: Time Magazine
Carnegie Endowment visiting scholar Josh Kurlantzick published an article in Time Magazine, where he discussed how the lack of secruity cooperation regime in Asia fueled the ongoing arms race in the region
In late August, after visiting Chinese military facilities, U.S. Admiral Michael Mullen sounded an almost buoyant note about Washington's relations with Beijing. "What I have seen is actions, not just words," Mullen said, praising China's openness. "I consider that to be very positive." But that public warmth seemed to last about as long as a Lindsay Lohan rehab stint.
