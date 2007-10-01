Borderline Issues

Source: Entrepreneur Magazine

In June, a proposed immigration reform bill, which would've granted legal status to 12 million illegal immigrants, collapsed in the Senate. In the days before the critical vote, activist groups, like NumbersUSA, arguing that increased immigration damages the economy launched campaigns targeting senators sitting on the fence. The strategy worked, and many of the senators who supported immigration reform but ended up voting against the bill are up for re-election in 2008.

