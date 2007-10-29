in the media

The Escalating Conflict Between Turkey and Iraq

Tensions are rising between Turkey and Iraq after the killing of 12 Turkish soldiers by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Sunday. Carnegie's Henri Barkey talks to NPR about the crisis between the two nations.

by Henri J. Barkey
published by
NPR's Talk of the Nation
 on October 29, 2007

Source: NPR's Talk of the Nation

Click here to listen to the broadcast.

Middle EastTürkiyeIraq
