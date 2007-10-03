Source: Getty
testimony

The Fight Against Global Poverty and Inequality: The World Bank's Approach to Core Labor Standards and Employment Creation

An analysis of the World Bank’s approach to core labor standards and employment creation, which can be improved by developing a coherent policy across all departments.

by Sandra Polaski
published by
House Committee on Financial Services Hearing
 on October 3, 2007

Source: House Committee on Financial Services Hearing

Sandra Polaski testified at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services on “The Fight against Global Poverty and Inequality: The World Bank’s Approach to Core Labor Standards and Employment Creation”.  Polaski praised some recent actions by the World Bank and its sister institution, the International Finance Corporation, but expressed concern that different departments of the Bank pursue contradictory stances with regard to core labor standards and employment creation.  She suggested that active oversight by the Committee could improve consistency and results from the World Bank on labor market and labor rights issues.  

EconomyTradeIndiaPakistanChinaSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie