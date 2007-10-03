Source: House Committee on Financial Services Hearing

Sandra Polaski testified at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services on “The Fight against Global Poverty and Inequality: The World Bank’s Approach to Core Labor Standards and Employment Creation”. Polaski praised some recent actions by the World Bank and its sister institution, the International Finance Corporation, but expressed concern that different departments of the Bank pursue contradictory stances with regard to core labor standards and employment creation. She suggested that active oversight by the Committee could improve consistency and results from the World Bank on labor market and labor rights issues.