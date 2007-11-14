in the media

New Analysis of China's Economy

by Albert Keidel
published by
BBC World Service's Newshour
 on November 14, 2007

Source: BBC World Service's Newshour

Carnegie’s Albert Keidel appeared on BBC World Service’s Newshour to discuss his November 14 commentary in the Financial Times, which analyzed new data revealing that China’s economy is 40 percent smaller than previously thought. “If we are interested in engaging and influencing China’s institutions and their attitudes and knowledge about the U.S., and ours about them, we have some more time and we should engage full throttle in those activities.

mp3Podcast - download mp3 audio of the broadcast.

EconomyChina
