Source: Wall Street Journal

Michael McFaulCarnegie's Michael McFaul addresses Putin's future role in Russia in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed. "In searching for a place to park his tremendous popular mandate, Mr. Putin looks now like the victim of his own earlier successes," he writes. "The silver lining or tragic paradox of this situation is that the next phase in Russian politics is likely to be more competitive and unstable than the previous eight years."

