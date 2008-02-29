Latin America's Progress on Gender Equality

Source: International Poverty Centre

Though Latin America has shown notable progress in achieving gender equality, poor women in the region still face limited opportunities for decent work. In a new analysis published by the International Poverty Centre, Carnegie Senior Associate Eduardo Zepeda unravels the complexity of women’s labor force participation in Latin America: many poor women can only find work performing domestic chores for rich or middle-class households, which in turn enables wealthier women to secure higher wage employment outside the household.

Click on the link above for the full text of the article.

For more International Poverty Centre publications, click here.