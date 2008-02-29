in the media

Latin America's Progress on Gender Equality


Policymakers aiming to reduce gender inequality in Latin America need to look beyond national averages in order to uncover the real conditions women face in the labor market.


by Eduardo Zepeda
International Poverty Centre
 on February 29, 2008

Though Latin America has shown notable progress in achieving gender equality, poor women in the region still face limited opportunities for decent work. In a new analysis published by the International Poverty Centre, Carnegie Senior Associate Eduardo Zepeda unravels the complexity of women’s labor force participation in Latin America: many poor women can only find work performing domestic chores for rich or middle-class households, which in turn enables wealthier women to secure higher wage employment outside the household.

