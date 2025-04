Source: The Wall Street Journal

In The Wall Street Journal, Carnegie Moscow Center's Dmitri Trenin comments on the recent election of Dmitry Medvedev as Russia’s next president. “Mr. Medvedev's arrival at the Kremlin is billed as the continuation of the Putin course,” he writes. “In reality, Mr. Putin's ‘stabilizing’ tenure secured the gains made under Gorbachev and Yeltsin. Vladimir Putin was the end of one era; Dmitry Medvedev opens a new one.”

