China and Africa: Growing Pains

Source: Time Magazine

Beijing's expanding presence in Africa is coming under mounting scrutiny, with the South African Transport Worker Union's refusal to upload a recent Chinese arms shipment bound for Zimbabwe as the latest sign that China's Africa strategy needs an overhaul. Critics cite China’s support for autocrats like Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe and its choice to import labor rather than train local workers as key concerns. Carnegie Endowment visiting scholar Josh Kurlantzick writes in Time that China’s African honeymoon appears to be over.



Western worries about undue Chinese influence in Africa have nevertheless intensified. Though some fears are legitimate, Kurlantzick argues that many Western concerns are absurd. China’s appetite for African commodities has fueled some of Africa’s strongest growth since independence, and the West has its own ties to corrupt African regimes. Most important, however, is the fact that Beijing’s position in Africa is evolving in response to African complaints. Kurlantzick concludes that China may yet rekindle its African romance.





Click here for full text of the article