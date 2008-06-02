The Family Way

Source: Time Magazine

Carnegie Endowment visiting scholar Josh Kurlantzick contends that while China's one-child policy has curbed the country's population growth, and helped raise living standards, it is no longer viable. China faces a looming demographic crisis where a shrinking number of working-age citizens will need to support a vast population of elderly. This, coupled with a gender imbalance in birthrates that will leave millions of young men without wives, requires Beijing to rethink the one-child policy before China's prosperity and political stability are threatened.

Click here for full text of the article.